No title
Twentieth Television
2121 Ave. of the Stars
Los Angeles, CA, 90067
310 369-3924
Executives
Bob Cook
President
Paul Franklin
Executive VP, General Sales Manager
Matthew Pugliese
VP, Advertising and Promotion
Cliff Lachman
EVP, Programming and Development
Recent Shows
Power of Attorney, Divorce Court, Dharma & Greg
Evergreens
NYPD Blue, The X-Files
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.