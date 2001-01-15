No title
Tribune Entertainment
5800 Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 460-5800
Executives
Dick Askin
President/CEO
Steve Mulderrig
Senior VP, General Sales Manager
Philip Segal
SR VP, Scripted Programming and Development
Clark Morehouse
Senior VP, Ad Sales
Henry Urich
Vice President, Marketing
New Shows
Mutant X, Talk or Walk
Evergreens
Andromeda, Gene Roddenberry's: Earth: Final Conflict, Soul Train
