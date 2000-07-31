No title
James Leonard Winston
Executive director/general counsel, National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters Inc./partner, Rubin, Winston, Diercks, Harris & Cooke LLP, Washington; b. Aug. 24, 1947, Pittsburgh; B.S., electrical engineering, University of Pennsylvania, 1969; J.D., Harvard Law School, 1972; attorney, Roxbury Multiservice Center, Boston, 1972-73; attorney, LeBoeuf, Lamb, Leiby and Macrae, New York and Washington, 1973-76; associate counsel, Western Union Telegraph Co., Washington, 1977-78; legal assistant, FCC Commissioner Robert E. Lee, Washington, 1978-80; attorney, Wolf, Block, Schorr and Solis-Cohen, Washington, 1980-81; current positions since 1982 (NABOB) and 1981 (law firm); separated; children: Zahra, 23; Adrienne, 16.
