NewFronts Moved to June Amid ‘Daunting Challenge’

The Newfronts, where digital video publishers make pitches to media buyers, have been rescheduled for June.

Originally scheduled to start in late April, live Newfront events were canceled as the government banned gatherings of large numbers of people.

Like the broadcast and cable television networks, the digital media companies planned to convert their presentations into online, virtual events.

The new delay announced Tuesday is designed to give participants time to be creative and fine tune their messages amid a daunting challenge, organizers said.

“The NewFronts have always been about realizing our collective potential, not looking through the lens of the past. In that spirit, we’re having extensive conversations with both buyers and presenters about how to leverage this year’s unique challenges to create something that’s not just “OK, all things considered” but really and truly better,” said David Cohen, president, IAB. “Our goal is to create a dynamic marketplace that connects buyers and sellers in a way that allows ample time for development, a robust platform for delivery, and safety for all.”