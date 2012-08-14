New York Times Hires BBC's Mark Thompson

One of the world's highest profile

broadcasting executives, outgoing BBC director-general Mark

Thompson has been hired by the New York Times Company as its next president and

CEO.

Thompson,

who steered the BBC through a trying

period of cost cutting and staff layoffs as well as an expansion of its digital

efforts over the last eight years, is expected to join the New York Times in November.

The

fifty-five year-old executive had previously announced that he would be leaving

the BBC at the end of the Olympics.

He

will also become a member of the company's board of directors.

"Mark

is a gifted executive with strong credentials whose leadership at the BBC helped it to extend

its trusted brand identity into new digital products and services," said Arthur

Sulzberger, Jr., chairman of the Times Company in a statement. "Our board

concluded that Mark's experience and his accomplishments at the BBC made him the ideal

candidate to lead the Times Company at this moment in time when we are highly

focused on growing our business through digital and global expansion."

"The New York Times is one of the world's

greatest news providers and a media brand of immense future potential both in

the U.S. and around the

world," Thompson added in a statement. "It is a real privilege to be asked to

join the Times Company as it embarks on the next chapter in its history. I'm

particularly excited to be coming to The New York Times Company as it extends

its influence digitally and globally. I look forward to working with the board,

Arthur and his highly talented management team to build on the success that has

already been achieved and to explore new ways of bringing journalism of

exceptional quality, integrity and depth to readers and users everywhere."

At

the BBC, Thompson was widely credited with

strengthening the broadcaster with innovative new products and by developing

new revenues from multiple platforms and by expanding its commercial arm, BBC Worldwide. During the

London Olympics, the BBC delivered a record

amount of digital coverage.

But

stagnant revenue from the fees used to finance the BBC also forced him to

push the organization through a painful period of cutbacks that saw the public

broadcaster announce a five year plan to cut more than 2,000 jobs, skills that

may also be important in his new post as the New York Times struggles to adapt to declining newspaper ad revenue.