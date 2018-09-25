New Season of ‘Making a Murderer’ on Netflix Oct. 19

Making a Murderer Part 2 premieres in Netflix Oct. 19. There are ten episodes. Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos are the executive producers, writers and directors.

The hit Making a Murderer documentary series debuted in late 2015, and followed the journey of Steven Avery as he was exonerated through DNA after 18 years in prison, and was later convicted of murder in an unrelated crime.

Part 2 “provides an in-depth look at the high-stakes post-conviction process, exploring the emotional toll the process takes on all involved,” said Netflix. Ricciardi and Demos closely follow Avery and his co-defendant and nephew, Brendan Dassey.

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice,” said Ricciardi and Demos. “Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

Part 2 introduces viewers to Kathleen Zellner, Avery’s post-conviction lawyer, in her fight to prove that Avery was wrongly convicted. Ricciardi and Demos follow Zellner as she uncovers unexpected evidence about what may have happened to murdered photographer Teresa Halbach and about how and why the jury convicted Avery of her murder.

Ricciardi and Demos also follow Dassey’s post-conviction lawyers, Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin with Northwestern University’s Center on Wrongful Convictions of Youth, as they fight in federal court to prove their client’s confession was involuntary.

Making a Murderer Part 2 is a Synthesis Films Production.