New look for TV Guide

TV Guide Channel will introduce a new on-air look March 31.

TV Guide is expanding its scrolling grid to include more on-screen information and video-on-demand programming.

In September, TV Guide will add new "What's On" TV highlights to the top-half of the screen, picking 10 to 15 top shows each night, plus one "editor's pick" per hour.

The highlights will be updated throughout the day.