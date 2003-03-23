New look for TV Guide
TV Guide Channel will introduce a new on-air look March 31.
TV Guide is expanding its scrolling grid to include more on-screen information and video-on-demand programming.
In September, TV Guide will add new "What's On" TV highlights to the top-half of the screen, picking 10 to 15 top shows each night, plus one "editor's pick" per hour.
The highlights will be updated throughout the day.
