New Head of Sesame Street Sponsorships
Sesame Workshop has tapped former Hearst Corp. magazine-sales executive Steven McDonald as assistant vice president, corporate sponsorship.
He will oversee corporate-sponsorship packages for the Workshop’s noncommercial PBS series Sesame Street and Dragon Tales. McDonald had been account manager for Hearst’s SmartMoney magazine.
