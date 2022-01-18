New Bill Would Ban 'Surveillance' Ads

A trio of Democratic legislators has introduced a bill that would ban the use of personal information to target most online advertising.

The bill defines that personal information broadly, saying it comprises "data linked or reasonably linkable to an individual or connected device, including inferred and derived data, contents of communications, internet browsing history, and advertising identifiers."

The Banning Surveillance Advertising Act was introduced Tuesday (January 18) by Reps. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

The bill prohibits advertisers or third parties from using personal data for most targeted advertising, the exceptions being ones that use broad location targeting to, say, a specific city.

The bill would prevent any targeting of ads based on race, gender, religion or any personal data purchased from data brokers.

It would not prohibit so-called "contextual advertising," which are ads relevant to content a user is engaging with.

Eshoo said the bill was aimed at the "unseemly collection and hoarding of personal data" for targeting ads, calling it a pernicious practice that fuels disinformation, voter suppression, discrimination and more.

"With the introduction of the Ban Surveillance Advertising Act, advertisers will be forced to stop exploiting individuals’ online behavior for profits and our communities will be safer as a result," said Booker. ■