Networks ‘CastingAbout For New Revenue

AS THE FALL SEASON approaches,

the network-owned station groups

are making significant changes to

their digital channel game plans, including

signing up affiliate partners (ABC), honing a

group-wide strategy (NBC), or simply getting

a new channel on the air (CBS).

While multicast channels don’t yet represent

a major ratings or revenue driver for stations,

the nation’s most influential station groups

are showing that subchannels are more than

a place to stash Sanford and Son reruns or their

own rehashed news and weather. “The whole

point of Live Well Network was not to go down

the road of reruns,” says Emily Barr, president/

general manager of WLS Chicago and principal

at the ABC Owned Television Stations’ Live

Well Network. “It was how to craft a digital

network with original programming.”

First out with a digital channel in March 2009

was NBC, with New York Nonstop. Now, NBC

Owned Television Stations boasts Nonstop channels

in nine markets, representing all owned

stations except WVIT Hartford-New Haven.

(A joint California Nonstop is shared by KNTV

San Francisco, KNBC Los Angeles and KNSD

San Diego.) Each features 7 p.m. local news and

an array of local talk and entertainment shows.

Some, such as Open House and Foodies, are customized

to air in multiple markets.

NBC’s stations are poised to post a key new

job for the Nonstop network: an executive producer

to oversee all non-news programming,

who will be tasked with identifying programs

that will resonate in multiple, and perhaps all,

Nonstop markets. “It represents a more cohesive

network strategy across the group,” says

Greg Scholl, the group’s president

of local integrated media.

While ABC has been successful in

signing up affiliates for Live Well— five Belo stations started airing Live

Well last November—NBC has thus

far not taken that tack with Nonstop.

“It’s certainly an interesting avenue to

pursue,” says Scholl.

On the heels of Nonstop’s

debut was Live Well Network,

the health-minded

channel from ABC that primarily

airs programs created

within the ABC owned

group. Barr speaks of Live

Well’s multiple revenue

streams, with stations outside

the group signing on to air

Live Well. Besides a number

of Belo outlets, station partners

include the two ABC

affiliates sold to Lilly Broadcasting,

WTVG Toledo and

WJRT Flint, and another station

owned by LKK Group.

On Aug. 1, Scripps’ WXYZ Detroit debuted Live

Well, and the bulk of the Scripps group is set to

launch it Sept. 5.

ABC splits ad revenue with affiliate partners.

Live Well’s principals are speaking with several

other groups about picking up the channel. “We

should definitely have a handful of announcements

in the next week or so,” says Peggy Allen,

Live Well VP of programming.

After KTRK Houston’s shopping program

Deals debuted in July, September will mark the

debut of two shows on Live Well: the 30-minute

Live Big With Ali Vincent, starring the former Biggest

Loser winner and produced by KABC Los

Angeles; and hour-long Steven and Chris, which

focuses on home, fashion and food and comes

out of Canada. The latter is something of an

anomaly for a group that prides itself on its DIY

approach. “We have a few acquisitions, but our

thrust is original shows,” says

Allen. “It’s an unbelievably efficient model.”

Six ABC owned stations

produce their own shows,

all of which are available in

HD, while the two others—

WABC New York and WTVD

Raleigh—contribute to the

shows as well. Affiliates

outside the group have

spoken about possibly

contributing to the programming

mix, but that

hasn’t yet come to fruition.

“Everyone’s expressed interest,

but so far no one’s

stepped forward and said,

‘Here’s a concept we want

to produce,’” says Barr,

who proudly mentions the

14,000 downloads of the

Live Well mobile app.

CBS, for its part, will

launch subchannels in

New York and Los Angeles

in late September before rolling out the

model throughout the group’s news stations.

The digital channels appear to be as much an

extension of the joint Websites representing

CBS-owned TV stations and their news and

sports radio colleagues in a market as they

are extensions of the on-air outlet. They will

feature news, sports and weather in a wheel

format, with a smattering of entertainment

programming from within the CBS family,

such as concert footage from the radio group.

The channels will be named CBS New York

Plus, CBS Los Angeles Plus, etc. Ezra Kucharz,

CBS’ local digital media president, is overseeing

the launch.

Peter Dunn, president of the CBS owned

stations, says the subchannels represent a

savvy way to turn existing content into extra

revenue. “It’s a great way to pick up business

by packaging all of our assets for new business

development,” he says.

Fox has not revealed plans for multicasting,

but is about halfway through a master control

centralization process at its owned stations,

which would help clear up space for extra

channels. The group may dedicate some of its

multicast bandwidth to mobile DTV for its Fox stations, but not for its MyNetworkTV affiliates.

Earl Arbuckle, Fox Television Stations’ VP

of engineering, says a potential digital channel

would either be a homegrown effort, with

content kicked in by the owned stations, or a

partnership with an existing net. “We’re actively

looking at it,” says Arbuckle. “The odds

are around 90-95% that we’ll do something by

the end of the year.”

The digital channel landscape is, in a word,

packed. There are Spanish-language channels

such as LATV and Estrella TV. Bounce TV will air

programming for black viewers starting Sept. 26.

There are sports networks, such as NBC’s Universal

Sports and Tuff TV. There are children’s

and health channels, such as Ion’s Qubo and Ion

Life. There are entertainment networks such as

This TV, while the classic hits category seems to

have more offerings than the Bradys had kids,

including Me-TV, Antenna TV and RTV.

Stations view the channels as a narrow-focus

content play, as opposed to the broad-appeal

programming on their main channel. Raycom

was the first station group to sign up for Bounce

TV, seeing it as a logical fit for its markets. “I look

at a lot of markets where we’re 30-plus percent

African-American,” Paul McTear, president and

CEO, recently told B&C. “We believe we haven’t

done a very good job of bringing product that is

unique and special to that audience.”

Also attractive to stations is that most digital

networks provide windows for local programming,

including breaking news when the station

sticks with major network programming

on the main channel. But typically located in

the channel placement boondocks, ratings and

revenue are hard to come by for digital channels.

Antenna TV cracks a 0.6 or 0.7 household

rating in some markets, says Sean Compton,

president of programming at Antenna parent

Tribune, while Barr says Live Well’s 0.2 and 0.3

ratings are “very modest, but growing.”

Revenue is a tough nut to crack, too; no one

would share details of their channel’s similarly

modest earning power. “It’s a lot of expense,”

says Compton. “You don’t just turn the key,

from a revenue standpoint.”

But Barr says Live Well has station staffs energized

about creating shows once again. “Everyone

got into this business for their love of

production,” she says. “It’s a tremendous opportunity

for creative types to scratch the itch.”

