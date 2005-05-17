Trending

Nets Name Broadcast Exec

Dan Lynch, director of multimedia sales for NASCAR, has switched from the racetrack to roundball.

He has joined the New Jersey Nets NBA team as VP of media sales and broadcasting, where he will manage the team's relationship with media partners YES Network and radio station WFAN.

Lynch's resume also includes director of sales for the New York Giants NFL team, and sales posts at WABC Radio and WFAN.