Netflix’s Top HR Exec, Jessica Neal, Leaves Company … Again

Jessica Neal, Netflix’s long-serving top human resources executive, is leaving the company.

Neal operated under the title “chief talent officer” and is credited with building the best-in-class engineering team behind the overall Netflix consumer experience, among other operating units.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jessica Neal for building and leading a best-in-class talent organization over these past four years,” Neflix founder and co-CEO Hastings said in a company memo, first intercepted by Deadline Hollywood. “She has been a trusted and valued partner, and we wish her the very best.”

The Los Angeles-based Neal was among a half-dozen Netflix executives to report directly to Hastings. She had two tours of duty at Netflix, the first spanning 2006-2013, where according to her LinkedIn profile, she, “Built an internal boutique head-hunting firm that consults the business on hiring practices and strategies for executive, salary and hourly hires.”

Neal departed Netflix in 2013 to head talent at Coursera, and later, Scopely, from 2015-2017.

She returned to Netflix in her current role in October 2017, a tenure that’s coincided with explosive growth of the service … and lately, high turnover among the top-level executive ranks.

“Leading the talent organization at Netflix, and seeing the business and so many careers thrive, has been an incredible experience. I want to thank Reed, Ted, and all my stunning colleagues who have made every day memorable and gratifying,” Neal said.