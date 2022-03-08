Netflix To Go Ad-Supported? 'Never Say Never,' CFO Neumann Says
By Daniel Frankel published
Netflix may not have a 'religion against advertising,' but we still shouldn't expect it to follow Disney down Madison Avenue any time soon
While it doesn't appear as though Netflix will follow Disney Plus and the rest of the subscription streaming business into the hybrid advertising revenue future, it‘s notable whenever the top streaming company doesn't completely shut the door on the idea.
“Never say never,” said Netflix chief financial officer Spencer Neumann Tuesday, speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom event in San Francisco.
Neumann also noted, “It’s not like we have religion against advertising, to be clear,” before saying that Netflix has no current plans to mix advertising revenue into its business plan.
“We have a great model in the subscription business,” he said. “It scales globally.”
Also read: Bozoma Saint John's Netflix Exit - The Mystery Gets Curiouser and Curiouser
Neumann said Netflix is “still in the early days” of that model, with Netflix still accounting for less than 10% of viewing on TV sets and 1 billion broadband consumers outside China, a region Netflix doesn't operate in.
Neumann cited North America, Netflix’s most mature market, as a possible harbinger for how its business continues to evolve internationally. Despite its market share growth stagnating at around 60%, Netflix is profitable domestically, he said. And if international markets are projected based on this U.S. success, on a worldwide basis, that “very quickly gets us to a business with about a half-billion members,” he explained.
Netflix ended 2021 with 222 million customers. ■
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.