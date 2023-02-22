Netflix Teams with NFL on New Sports Documentary Series 'Quarterback'

Netflix continued its play on the sports documentary field by partnering with the National Football League on a new docuseries that follows such star quarterbacks as Patrick Mahomes throughout last season’s action.

The series, Quarterback, will debut this summer and take a look at the events of last season through the eyes of such NFL quarterbacks as Mahomes of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons, Netflix said.

The series follows all three quarterbacks from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, from team discussions and events on and off the field to looks into their family lives.

Quarterback is the first collaboration between Netflix and the NFL, and extends the streaming service’s reach into the sports-documentary genre. Its other sports documentary series include the auto racing series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the tennis series Break Point and the golf series Full Swing.

“We aim to give our members unprecedented access to the biggest athletes in the world, telling stories that you can’t see anywhere else,” Netflix VP of unscripted and documentary series Brandon Riegg said in a statement. “And it doesn’t get any bigger than going inside the huddle with NFL quarterbacks, who hold perhaps the most important and difficult position in sports. We can’t wait to share their stories with our members around the world.”

Quarterback is produced by NFL Films, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” Mahomes said. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

Added Manning: “Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs. Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB.” ■