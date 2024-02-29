Netflix Targets Users of Its Legacy No-Ads 'Basic' Plan Still Paying Via Apple

Back in October 2018, Netflix stopped letting new users, who had downloaded the Netflix app to their iPhone or iPad, use Apple's native in-app billing system for these devices to pay for their subscription.

With Apple taking 15% - 30% of revenue, Netflix told all new users to render payment method for their streaming service directly on its website. Users who'd already signed up for Netflix through Apple's App Store could keep paying via Apple until they cancelled their subscription, however.

But it appears Netflix has lost patience with these Apple device users on several fronts.

This week, the streaming company began notifying legacy Apple-paying users in countries including the U.S. and Canada, telling them they need to enter their credit or debit card directly into Netflix's database and stop paying with Apple.

Netflix reps didn't immediately respond to Next TV, but one of them told The Verge that Apple-paying users of Netflix's Basic plan are the ones being targeted.

The directive doesn't seem to just about steering customers away from Apple's controversial payment methods once and for all.

The Verge found one X/Twitter poster who said she lost access to her $9.99-a-month subscription to the ad-free Basic plan -- a tier that was ended in January.

Netflix stopped working with Apple Pay and didn’t inform me. Now I’m locked out of my $9.99 a month price I had paid for years and I had to get charged $31 until I get a refund through Apple. 🙃🫠 Love this!February 25, 2024 See more

Under Netflix's current pricing structure, the only remaining "Basic" offering is the partially ad-supported $6.99-a-month tier. Now, if Netflix customerswant an ad-free experience, they have to sign up for the $15.49-a-month "Standard" tier.

Our question: Is Netflix also trying to get rid of the $9.99-a-month Basic stragglers, too?