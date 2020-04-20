Netflix Releases Trailer for Ryan Murphy Limited Series 'Hollywood' (Video)

Netflix released the trailer for its limited series produced by Ryan Murphy, Hollywood. The series will premiere Friday May 1.

Hollywood takes place during the post-WWII era following a group of aspiring actors as they try to make it in Tinseltown. "Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age," Netflix said in a press release, "spotlighting the unfair biases across race, gender, sexuality that continue to this day."

Along with Ryan Murphy, Hollywood is produced by Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall and Janet Mock. Mock also serves as writer and director. The cast includes Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Jim Parsons, Patti LuPone, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Jake Picking, Joe Mantello and Maude Apatow.