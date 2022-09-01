Netflix Real Goal for Ad-Supported Launch Is Nov. 1

Netflix is dismissing a Wall Street Journal report that it wants to launch its anticipated ad-supported tier on Nov. 1, much earlier than its previous mid-2023 guidance.

The streaming company also called it "speculation" that it wants to charge advertisers around $65 per 1,000 impressions, which would be a particularly high "CPM" in the context of the broader ad-supported streaming business.

WSJ said it talked to several ad buyers who had discussions with Netflix.

“We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower-priced, ad-supported tier, and no decisions have been made,” Netflix said in a statement. “So this is all just speculation at this point.”

Attention to Netflix's development of a less expensive ad-supported tier has been the subject of rapt attention, ever since the company announced plans for it in April following a dismal Q1 earnings report.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that it had poached Snap's two top advertising sales executives, Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor.

This followed a similarly breathless report last week that the tier would be priced in the range of $7 - $9 a month.