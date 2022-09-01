Netflix Real Goal for Ad-Supported Launch Is Nov. 1
Report also says that Netflix wants to charge much-higher-than-average CPMs
Netflix is dismissing a Wall Street Journal report that it wants to launch its anticipated ad-supported tier on Nov. 1, much earlier than its previous mid-2023 guidance.
The streaming company also called it "speculation" that it wants to charge advertisers around $65 per 1,000 impressions, which would be a particularly high "CPM" in the context of the broader ad-supported streaming business.
WSJ said it talked to several ad buyers who had discussions with Netflix.
“We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower-priced, ad-supported tier, and no decisions have been made,” Netflix said in a statement. “So this is all just speculation at this point.”
Attention to Netflix's development of a less expensive ad-supported tier has been the subject of rapt attention, ever since the company announced plans for it in April following a dismal Q1 earnings report.
Earlier this week, Netflix announced that it had poached Snap's two top advertising sales executives, Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor.
This followed a similarly breathless report last week that the tier would be priced in the range of $7 - $9 a month.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.