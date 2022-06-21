Netflix Meets With Google About Ads

Google has reportedly joined a short list of companies who have met with Netflix to discuss ways that their advertising acumen can help the streaming giant quickly ramp up an ad-supported tier.

According to CNBC, the Google discussions follow separate and similarly scoped sit-downs with Roku and Comcast.

Netflix pledged to develop a lower-priced, partially ad-supported plan after revenue growth slipped below double digits in the first quarter.

Netflix responded with the same statement it used last week, when the Roku and Comcast meetings were reported: “We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower priced, ad-supported option and no decisions have been made. So this is all just speculation at this point."

Separately, there's anticipation building for a Thursday panel-discussion appearance by Ted Sarandos at the Cannes Lions Festival in France. The appearance was scheduled before Netflix delivered its bombshell Q1 earnings report on April 19, and there's hope among investors and other Netflix watchers that Sarandos will offer updates on his company's recovery efforts.