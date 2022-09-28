Netflix Faces '#ChauNetflix' Backlash in Argentina Over Password Sharing Policy Tests

After grinding through tough A/B tests of new password-sharing policies in the Latin American markets of Peru, Costa Rica and Chile that started in March, Netflix expanded its testing in July to Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

So how's that going?

At least anecdotally in Argentina, once again ... the process seems to have been tough.

The tech publication Rest of the World has tracked Netflix's testing in the region over the last six months. In its latest report on the matter, the pub spotlights the emergence of a backlash in Argentina, which seems to be corroborated, at least somewhat, by all the "#ChauNetflix" (bye Netflix) protest posts we found on Twitter.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Rest of the World concedes that it has found no evidence of a third-quarter mass subscriber exodus in Argentina, one of Netflix's most densely penetrated markets with 4.5 million subscribers as of 2020.

And even though Netflix is charging affected Argentinian users in pesos instead of U.S. dollars, insulating the test from currency dynamics that are particularly volatile right now, any consumer unease portrayed on social media is complicated by the complexity of local economic environment.

“I think Argentina is a really bad country to explore this [policy] as our economy is completely crazy. It’s not going to make sense for other countries,” Guillermo Mastrini, a professor specializing in mass media policies and economics at the National University of Quilmes and the University of Buenos Aires, told Rest of World.

Still, after experiencing turbulence amid testing in Peru earlier this year, Netflix seems intent on charging on.

“We want to get it right,” Kumiko Hidaka, director of global product and technology communication at Netflix, also told the tech pub.

Netflix said that as many as 100 million of its users globally are sharing passwords.