Netflix Expands Central and Eastern Europe Presence with New Warsaw Hub Facility

Netflix will expand its presences in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) with the opening of a new hub office in Warsaw, Poland.

"The Netflix office in Warsaw is a natural next step for us and will help build long-term cooperation in the region as well as deepen existing ties, creating new opportunities for content creators and producers. The creativity and potential of the local industry make Warsaw a great place to base our business across Central and Eastern Europe," blogged Larry Tanz, VP of series for Netflix's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations.

Netflix has had a presence in the CEE region since 2016, when it localized its service to Poland and soon thereafter became available in the area in Romanian, Czech, Hungarian, Croation and Ukranian languages.

In Poland alone, Netflix said it has invested over 490 million PLN (~ $115 million) in original Netflix films and series in the region, creating more than 2600 jobs. Local productions have included Extraction 2, the Chris Hemsworth-led follow-up to Netflix's 2020 action-film hit, as well as original series Shadow & Bone.