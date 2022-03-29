Netflix Expands Central and Eastern Europe Presence with New Warsaw Hub Facility
By Daniel Frankel published
Netflix has already invested $115 million in original film production in Poland since 2016
Netflix will expand its presences in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) with the opening of a new hub office in Warsaw, Poland.
"The Netflix office in Warsaw is a natural next step for us and will help build long-term cooperation in the region as well as deepen existing ties, creating new opportunities for content creators and producers. The creativity and potential of the local industry make Warsaw a great place to base our business across Central and Eastern Europe," blogged Larry Tanz, VP of series for Netflix's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations.
Netflix has had a presence in the CEE region since 2016, when it localized its service to Poland and soon thereafter became available in the area in Romanian, Czech, Hungarian, Croation and Ukranian languages.
In Poland alone, Netflix said it has invested over 490 million PLN (~ $115 million) in original Netflix films and series in the region, creating more than 2600 jobs. Local productions have included Extraction 2, the Chris Hemsworth-led follow-up to Netflix's 2020 action-film hit, as well as original series Shadow & Bone.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.