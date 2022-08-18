Netflix Might Nix Offline Mobile Viewing for Ad-Supported Tier

Netflix may not enable downloads for offline mobile viewing for its upcoming partially ad-supported tier, a recent discovery by an indy iPhone developer suggests.

As reported by Bloomberg, the developer even found code buried deep in Netflix's iPhone app, enabling a user text message that says, “Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads.”

The code also indicated that ad-supported tier users won't be able to skip commercial breaks.

Netflix wouldn't confirm either feature for its ad-supported tier, which is being developed in vendor partnership with Microsoft and is set to debut next year.

“We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower priced, ad-supported option and no decisions have been made,” a company rep said. “So this is all just speculation at this point.”