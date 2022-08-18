Netflix Might Nix Offline Mobile Viewing for Ad-Supported Tier
By Daniel Frankel published
Indy iPhone developer finds code suggesting downloads will be disabled for upcoming budget subscription plan
Netflix may not enable downloads for offline mobile viewing for its upcoming partially ad-supported tier, a recent discovery by an indy iPhone developer suggests.
As reported by Bloomberg, the developer even found code buried deep in Netflix's iPhone app, enabling a user text message that says, “Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads.”
The code also indicated that ad-supported tier users won't be able to skip commercial breaks.
Netflix wouldn't confirm either feature for its ad-supported tier, which is being developed in vendor partnership with Microsoft and is set to debut next year.
“We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower priced, ad-supported option and no decisions have been made,” a company rep said. “So this is all just speculation at this point.”
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.