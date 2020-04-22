Netflix CEO Hastings’ Pay Rose to $38.6M in 2019

Netflix’s top executives had a good year in 2019.

Total compensation for CEO Reed Hastings rose 7% to $38.6 million. His salary was constant at $700,000. Option awards rose to $37.4 million from $34.4 million in 2018.

Chief content officer Ted Sarandos’ companensation jumped 17% to $34.7 million. His salary rose to $18 million from $12 million and he received option awards with $16.6 million.

Netflix on Tuesday announced higher first quarter earnings as viewers staying at home because of the worldwide pandemic signed up for streaming services like Netflix and consumed more content.