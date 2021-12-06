Netflix Books Chappelle for Upcoming Comedy Tour

Despite ample drama for Netflix back in October, the streaming service remains committed to comedian Dave Chappelle.

Netflix just announced that the controversial funny man has been booked for its upcoming "Netflix Is a Joke" comedy festival, which will unfurl across 25 venues from April 28 - May 8.

The star-studded, sprawling 11-day event series, jointly produced with live events company Live Nation, will feature many of the biggest names in comedy, including Kevin Hart, who will headline at an event at the newly rechristened "Crypto.com Arena" (formerly Staples Center).

For his part, "Chappelle and friends" will topline an event at the Hollywood Bowl -- Netflix didn't announce any dates for specific performances.

Other booked performers include Ali Wong, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari,, Bill Burr, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, David Letterman, Deon Cole, Eddie Izzard, Ellen DeGeneres, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Ken Jeong, Kevin Smith, Larry David, Margaret Cho, Maya Rudolph, Mike Birbiglia, Mike Myers and David O. Russell, Nick Kroll, Patton Oswalt, Pete Davidson, Ray Romano, Sandra Bernhard, Seth Rogen, Tig Notaro, Tina Fey and Wanda Sykes.

Chappelle took aim at the transgender community in his latest Netflix comedy special, The Closer, causing an uproar on social media, not to mention within the employee ranks of Netflix -- unrest that culminated in an Oct. 20 protest outside Netflix's Hollywood headquarters that drew international media attention.

“It's absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles,'' said Robbie Praw, director of stand-up and comedy formats for Netflix. “We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can't wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in L.A. and around the world on Netflix. Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world.”