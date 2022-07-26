Netflix Adult Animation Director Mike Moon Departs, Marks Yet More Exec Churn for Suddenly Volatile Streaming Company

On Monday, Netflix adult animation director Mike Moon announced his departure from the streaming company to pursue other undisclosed opportunities.

The, er, ankling of the five-year former Disney and Sony executive comes amid a rash of similar voluntary departure reports from other Netflix executives.

Here's a list of the ones we no about just within the last two months:

(L-R) Marc du Pontavice and Mike Moon attends the Netflix Animation Brunch on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

> Jonathan Bing, former head of studio PR for Netflix, left to join Vice Media in June.

> Lindsay Salt, a top-level scripted entertainment executive for Netflix's UK production operations, left to join the BBC last week.

> Todd Yellin, a 17-year Netflix veteran who rose to the level of head of product, told Variety last week that he's leaving the company in September to work on film and TV projects.

Going back just a bit further, in April, Peacock poached Netflix VP of Global Market Strategy Shannon Willett.

Also read: Memo to Reed Hastings: Your Up-Or-Out Netflix Culture May Have Reached Its Limits

In March, pricey CMO Bozoma Saint John left the company.

And of course, there was the turbulent back half of 2020, which saw the departures of English language originals head Cindy Holland, drama executive Channing Dungey and comedy VP Jane Wiseman.

For the latter, Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings famously attributed the surprising exits of Holland and Dungey to Netflix's high-stakes culture, whereby employees are frequently reviewed and paid a lot of money to get lost if they're suddenly not cutting the mustard.

"No one gets to keep the job for free," Hastings said."You got to earn it every year, which is intensely challenging and we all love that part of it.”

The latest steady drip of departure news, however, feels more in line with downsizing, as the streaming company adjusts its girth to deal with stalled subscriber and revenue growth. We'll keep our ears up for more anklers in the coming weeks.