Netflix Adds Double Thumbs-Up to Content Recommendation Game
Feature is designed to help users give more expressive feedback on the kind of shows they want to see more of
Besides knowing that a user watched a show, part of the way Netflix customizes user profile UX and surfaces content tailored to taste is through its binary one thumb up or down system.
In surveys, however, users have complained that one thumb isn't enough for them to adequately express how they feel about a show. So Netflix is now introducing a second thumb up so they can say they really, really liked it.
"Our current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good way for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in return, you get a profile that’s better personalized to your taste," said Christine Doig-Cardet, director of product innovation for Netflix. "However, we’ve learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike. Providing an additional way to tell us when you’re really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy."
The move isn't so much a product improvement as it is a movement toward the way things used to be. Five years ago, Netflix replaced a five-star ratings system with the binary like/no like thumbs.
