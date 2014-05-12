Net Insight Inks $7.6 Million Contract With Zayo

As part of a push to expand its North American sales, transport technology provider Net Insight has announced that it has signed a contract worth $7.6 million to provide a video network infrastructure to Zayo Group, LLC (“Zayo”), an international provider of bandwidth infrastructure.

Under the deal, Net Insight will deliver hardware, software, and support services to Zayo during the second and third quarter of this year.

The technology will allow Zayo to establish a video network in the U.S. and offer customers both compressed and uncompressed HD-SDI and 3G-SDI managed video network services.

“We selected Net Insight’s platform because it is flexible and resilient,” said David Howson, chief network and services officer and head of Europe at Zayo. “Net Insight will allow Zayo to provide the managed video transport quality and service levels demanded by our customers, with support for simplifying network operations.”