NESN 360 Partners with Akamai to Stream Boston Bruins and Red Sox Games in 4K/HDR

New England Sports Network, which beat Bally Sports to market in June with the very first over-the-top regional-sports-network streaming service, is now taking its streaming into 4K and HDR display resolution.

Starting on with the Boston Bruins NHL home opener on Saturday, NESN 360 will feature the game in 4K/HDR on apps running on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV and Google TV.

Authenticated TV Everywhere streaming of the linear NESN RSN will also be available in 4K/HDR.

Major League Baseball games featuring NESN’s other major core tenant, the Boston Red Sox, will be available to sports fans in the formats starting next spring, when the Sox begin their 2023 season.

To hoist the 4K/HDR experience, NESN did what folks from Boston often like to do — partner with another New Englander, in this case, cloud-computing company Akamai.

“This technology provides a rich, immersive experience for NESN 360 subscribers and those with access through their TV provider,” Ahmed Darwish, NESN’s chief marketing officer, said. “Fan reaction when we piloted 4K/HDR during the Red Sox season was spectacular, and we look forward to wowing Boston sports fans this Bruins season.”

Added Will Law, chief architect for Akamai’s Edge Technology Group: “NESN is proving that the technology to live stream 4K/HDR at scale and consumer demand for the content have both finally arrived.” ■