NESN 360 Partners with Akamai to Stream Boston Bruins and Red Sox Games in 4K/HDR
The new DTC service will start with the Bruins NHL season opener on Saturday
New England Sports Network, which beat Bally Sports to market in June with the very first over-the-top regional-sports-network streaming service, is now taking its streaming into 4K and HDR display resolution.
Starting on with the Boston Bruins NHL home opener on Saturday, NESN 360 will feature the game in 4K/HDR on apps running on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV and Google TV.
Authenticated TV Everywhere streaming of the linear NESN RSN will also be available in 4K/HDR.
Also read: Not Impressed! Reviews Mixed for NESN 360, the First Regional Sports Network To Go DTC
Major League Baseball games featuring NESN’s other major core tenant, the Boston Red Sox, will be available to sports fans in the formats starting next spring, when the Sox begin their 2023 season.
To hoist the 4K/HDR experience, NESN did what folks from Boston often like to do — partner with another New Englander, in this case, cloud-computing company Akamai.
“This technology provides a rich, immersive experience for NESN 360 subscribers and those with access through their TV provider,” Ahmed Darwish, NESN’s chief marketing officer, said. “Fan reaction when we piloted 4K/HDR during the Red Sox season was spectacular, and we look forward to wowing Boston sports fans this Bruins season.”
Added Will Law, chief architect for Akamai’s Edge Technology Group: “NESN is proving that the technology to live stream 4K/HDR at scale and consumer demand for the content have both finally arrived.” ■
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.