NEP Visions Launches New 1080p OB Vehicle in U.K.

The U.K.-based European subsidiary of NEP, NEP Visions, is

launching a new triple-expander OB vehicle that it is billing as the U.K.'s

first fully-integrated 1080p 3G-capable OB vehicle, with the ability to produce

a single-path broadcast in 1080p at 50 or 60 frames per second.

The truck, which has been named Atlantic, is the newest

addition to the company's fleet of HD-capable OB vehicles in the U.K.

"With Atlantic, we've redefined the leading edge of

1080p outside broadcasting," said Steve Jenkins, managing director of NEP

U.K. "This is the U.K.'s first truck to feature cameras and vision-mixing

systems that were, until recently, not even available in 1080p -- such as Grass

Valley's Kayenne vision mixer and support for up to 30 Grass Valley digital

LDK8000 cameras."

The Atlantic also houses eight new EVS XT3 servers wired to

support 48 EVS channels and is capable of producing 16 levels of discrete 5.1

audio.

Atlantic has large layout of 850 square feet of production

space when the truck is fully expanded and has been designed to recreate the

internal ergonomics and layout of a traditional studio setup, with at least 10

feet of headroom in many areas, the company also noted in announcing the new

truck.

"We wanted to create something different -- a memorable

and comfortable space for our clients to work in," added Jenkins in a

statement.