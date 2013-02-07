NEP Expands R&D Unit
NEP has announced
significant plans to expand its NEP Labs research and
development branch and has promoted Jeff Joslin to the newly created position
of VP of NEP Labs and chief engineer. Joslin will report
to NEP CTO, George Hoover.
"Our
expanded focus on NEP Labs is a direct
result of NEP's commitment to serving our clients and
improving internal processes and workflows," said NEP CEO Kevin Rabbitt in
a statement. "As a long-time driver of innovation at NEP, Jeff is ideal to
assume this full-time, dedicated role. We're confident he will lead NEP Labs to develop
breakthroughs in areas such as new technologies and interfaces, improved
workflows, and technical processes across all NEP brands
worldwide."
NEP Labs was created in 2011 as a research and
development unit to come up with new technologies to help streamline and
simplify engineering tasks aboard NEP's fleet of mobile
broadcast units.
As
part of its expansion, the company noted that "NEP Labs is now staffed
with two full-time resources and one part-time developer, with plans to expand
the staff further in 2013."
In
a statement, Joslin noted that the expansion will give them "an even more
formalized process for identifying and creating systems that make the job of
live broadcasting easier and more repeatable. One of our key objectives is to
offer solutions for simplifying optimizing equipment setup. The goal is to free
engineers from time-consuming configuration and allow them to maximize their
creative and prep time for a broadcast."
