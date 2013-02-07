NEP Expands R&D Unit

NEP has announced

significant plans to expand its NEP Labs research and

development branch and has promoted Jeff Joslin to the newly created position

of VP of NEP Labs and chief engineer. Joslin will report

to NEP CTO, George Hoover.





"Our

expanded focus on NEP Labs is a direct

result of NEP's commitment to serving our clients and

improving internal processes and workflows," said NEP CEO Kevin Rabbitt in

a statement. "As a long-time driver of innovation at NEP, Jeff is ideal to

assume this full-time, dedicated role. We're confident he will lead NEP Labs to develop

breakthroughs in areas such as new technologies and interfaces, improved

workflows, and technical processes across all NEP brands

worldwide."





NEP Labs was created in 2011 as a research and

development unit to come up with new technologies to help streamline and

simplify engineering tasks aboard NEP's fleet of mobile

broadcast units.





As

part of its expansion, the company noted that "NEP Labs is now staffed

with two full-time resources and one part-time developer, with plans to expand

the staff further in 2013."





In

a statement, Joslin noted that the expansion will give them "an even more

formalized process for identifying and creating systems that make the job of

live broadcasting easier and more repeatable. One of our key objectives is to

offer solutions for simplifying optimizing equipment setup. The goal is to free

engineers from time-consuming configuration and allow them to maximize their

creative and prep time for a broadcast."

