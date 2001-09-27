Neon Deion's next team: CBS
Telling people, "I was born to do this," former two-sport star Deion Sanders has joined CBS's The NFL Today as a feature reporter/contributor.
Sanders resume includes several football and baseball teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and Atlanta Braves.
The NFL Today commentator team includes anchor Jim Nantz and analysts Mike Ditka, Randy Cross and Jerry Glanville. - Susanne Ault
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.