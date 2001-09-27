Trending

Neon Deion's next team: CBS

Telling people, "I was born to do this," former two-sport star Deion Sanders has joined CBS's The NFL Today as a feature reporter/contributor.

Sanders resume includes several football and baseball teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and Atlanta Braves.

The NFL Today commentator team includes anchor Jim Nantz and analysts Mike Ditka, Randy Cross and Jerry Glanville. - Susanne Ault