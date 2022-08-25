Nearly 2,000 Striking Frontier Workers Back on the Job in California

About 2,000 Frontier Communications employees that walked off last Friday in several California communities over a dispute involving the use of non-union subcontractors were back on the job August 25, according to the Communications Workers of America.

The CWA members went on strike on August 19, objecting to Frontier’s use of subcontractors for buildout work they said was in violation of the collective bargaining agreement between the union and the telecom company. Under that agreement, no more than 5% of Frontier’s workforce could be subcontracted.

As part of the new agreement, the union said Frontier has committed to follow the limits of subcontracting as put forth in the collective bargaining agreement, including posting job requisitions for at least a hundred Term Cable Splicer positions; meeting regularly with CWA on the status of the postings; offering union jobs in lieu of contract workers; and utilizing the existing referral program for union members to assist the company in finding qualified applicants. According to the union, the strike ended at 11:59 p.m. PT on August 24, and all employees returned to work on or before August 25.

“This is a huge victory for CWA members at Frontier who stayed one day longer, one day stronger on the picket line and refused to settle for the company’s excuses and empty promises. It’s proof that we can successfully fight back when we come together, mobilize and build solidarity,” said CWA Local 9510 Executive Vice President Kenny Williams in a press release.

Frontier officials did not respond immediately to a request for comment, but in earlier press reports said that the dispute had been mainly a misunderstanding.

“Like most companies, we’re using contractors to fill a gap as we actively recruit new talent in a tight labor market,” Frontier said in a statement to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. “Other factors have also pushed us to engage more contractors than normal, like weather-related repair issues, meeting PUC service requirements and employees not willing to meet overtime requirements.”

Telecom companies across the country have been experiencing a worker shortage as fiber build projects grow and the labor pool of skilled workers dwindles.

And though the CWA claimed victory in this dispute, it still is waiting for a new contract with Frontier. According to the Tribune, its previous collective bargaining agreement expired in September 2021, but workers have been without a contract since its last extension expired in April.

“I am grateful for all of the members of the community who have been persistently supporting CWA members at Frontier and fighting alongside us to protect good jobs and the quality of service our customers receive. Although the issues relating to this grievance are resolved, we are still fighting for a new contract. I have no doubt in my mind that our members are ready, able and willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that Frontier provides quality service and good jobs for Californians,” said CWA District 9 Vice President Frank Arce in a press release.