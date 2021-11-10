NCTA Government Relations Chief Joanna McIntosh Retiring

NCTA–The Internet & Television Association‘s top government relations executive is retiring.



Joanna McIntosh, senior VP and chief of government relations, is exiting the trade group at the end of the year. She will be replaced by Cliff Riccio, who is currently VP and deputy chief of government relations, overseeing both federal and state legislative efforts.

Also read: NCTA‘s Rob Stoddard Retiring



McIntosh‘s 30-year government affairs career has included posts at AT&T, Verizon Communications and the Motion Picture Association. She has also been a lawyer in private practice and at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR).



Riccio has been with NCTA for two decades and was named deputy chief of government relations in 2017. Before that, he was an analyst for former House Energy & Commerce Committee chairs Tom Bliley (R-Va.) and Billy Tauzin (R-La.).



“Joanna has made an extraordinary contribution to our policy successes in her time at NCTA and we deeply appreciate her strong leadership and excellent advocacy for our industry in the halls of Congress and throughout our federal government. We wish her all the best as she begins this new chapter of her life,” NCTA president and CEO Michael Powell said. “Cliff’s ascension to head our government relations team is recognition of his effectiveness advocating on behalf of our member companies and the profound regard in which he is held by our industry, his peers, and policymakers.”