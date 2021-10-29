NCTA Seeks Extension for Condo Broadband Comments

Cable operators have asked for a little more time to comment on competition, consumer prices and choice in broadband service to multi-tenant environments (MTEs)--apartment, condos and offices.

NCTA-The Internet & Television Association filed the request this week, asking for a 30-day extension--until Dec. 6--to file reply comments given the number of initial comments--over 35--and their range of perspectives.

It said those comments raise issues regarding network configurations, various federal, state and local regulatory frameworks and "highly specific fact patterns."

It said that the public interest would be served by allowing all parties "a meaningful opportunity to review and respond to these analyses in order to develop a complete record," arguing that the current 15-day reply comment period was insufficient for the appropriate level of consideration given the goals of bridging the digital divide and enhancing deployments in MTEs.

The FCC back in September asked for a new round of comment on its proceeding.

The goal, said the FCC, was to "better understand how the Commission can promote increased competition, consumer choice, and lower prices for Americans living and working in these buildings."

In announcing the new look, acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said it was time to examine how exclusive agreements can "lock out broadband competition and consumer choice."