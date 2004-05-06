NCTA Re-Elects Officers
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association re-elected its officers at a board meeting in New Orleans Wednesday.
Re-elected to a one-year term as chairman was Time Warner Cable Chairman Glenn Britt. Also re-upped were Brian Roberts, Comcast, vice chairman; Tom Rutledge, Cablevision Systems, secretary; and Nickolas Davatzes, A&E, treasurer.
