NCTA Nominates Charter's Christine Sanquist to FCC Subsidy Oversight Post

NCTA: The Internet & Television Association has nominated Charter Communications VP, regulatory affairs Christine Sanquist to the Universal Service Administration Co., which oversees billions of dollars in the agency's Universal Service Fund broadband subsidies.

By law, the USAC's board of directors has to have a representative from a cable operator, a post currently held by Comcast VP, regulatory affairs Beth Choroser, whose term expires at the end of this year.

Sanquist's duties at Charter include dealing with the USAC and other federal subsidy programs supporting broadband and voice. Those programs include the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, the Affordable Connectivity Program, the Rural Health Care program, and the E-Rate program, which covers rural, low-income and educational subsidies.

Before joining Charter, Sanquist was an associate in the Communications, Internet and Technology group at law firm Jenner & Block LLP.

She also has past history with the FCC, beginning her career there as an intern in the office of commissioner (and later chair) Mignon Clyburn and then as an attorney in the Wireline Competition Bureau. ▪️