White House Trumpets Broadband Subsidy Plans

The White House is promoting its ongoing internet Connectivity Program (ACP) with a big splash Monday, announcing that it has gotten commitments from almost two dozen private sector ISPs to lower service costs for high speed broadband (at least 100 Mbps) for millions or rural and urban Americans, and announcing the launch of a GetInternet.gov web site on how to sign up for the government program.

The reference, in a fact sheet issued Monday, is to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Affordable Connectivity Program, provides subsidies the help cut the cost of internet service by as much as $30 per month ($75 per month on tribal lands). The FCC is overseeing the $14.2 billion subsidy.

The White House said Monday that it has gotten 20 large and smaller ISPs covering 80% of the U.S. to " either increase speeds or cut prices," saying "too many families go without high-speed internet because of the cost or have to cut back on other essentials to make their monthly internet service payments."

Also: FCC Won't Set Minimum Service Standards for ACP

A number of ISPs have had low-cost programs for lower-income residents for years, Comcast's Internet Essentials program for example.

“We have been working on digital equity issues for over a decade and believe this new program offers even more support to achieve those goals," said Comcast President David Watson in a statement circulated by the White House. "We are proud to work together with our government and community partners to close the digital divide.”

"From large providers like AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon serving dozens of states, to smaller providers serving rural areas like Jackson Energy Authority in Tennessee and Comporium in North Carolina, the commitments will allow tens of millions of ACP-eligible households to receive high-speed internet at no cost," said the White House, which President Biden and Vice President Harris plan to tout Monday.

The ACP is requiring ISPs to allow the subsidy to apply to a wide array of broadband plans--rather than simply the lowest tier of service; implementing prohibitions on credit checks or existing debt as a bar to enrollment; prohibiting upselling or downselling; disallowing restrictions on switching providers; and helping prevent bill shock--the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) that the ACP supplants was a $50-per-month boost while the ACP is only $30 (except on tribal lands).

ACP participants, says the White House, are Altice (Optimum and Suddenlink), Astound, AT&T, Breezeline, Comcast, Comporium, Cox Communications, Frontier, IdeaTek, Jackson Energy Authority, MediaCom, MLGC, Spectrum (Charter), Starry, Verizon (Fios only), Vermont Telephone Company, Vexus Fiber, Wow! Internet, Cable and TV.

Essentially the announcement is spotlighting existing efforts, rather than anything new, outside of the new web site.

The Administration also put in a plug for the $40 billion-plus grant program being administered by the National Telecommunications & Information Administration and the Broadband Nutrition Label the FCC is overseeing, as well as the FCC decision to allow for more competition for internet service to apartments and condos.

"[T]he President’s competition agenda is focused on providing Americans with more good options for internet service where they live—driving down prices and increasing the quality of service," the White House said.