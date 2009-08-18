NCTA Names Podey Associate General Counsel
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has named Stephanie Podey associate general counsel.
She comes to the cable trade association from law firm Wilkie, Farr & Gallagher where she was an associate.
She is a graduate of George Washington University Law School in Washington.
