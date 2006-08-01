NCTA Adds Associate General Counsel
Steven Morris, deputy chief of the pricing and policy division of the FCC, has joined the National Cable & Telecommunications Association in Washington as associate general counsel.
Morris has been with the FCC since 2001, starting as an attorney advisor to the division.
His resume also includes global Metro Networks and law firms Hogan & Hartson and Dow Lohnes & Albertson.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.