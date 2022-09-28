NBCU Shakeup: Matt Schnaars Replaces Mac Budill as President of Content Distribution

Mac Budill (l.) is being replaced by Matt Schnaars as president of content distribution for NBCUniversal.

NBCUniversal Content Distribution president Mac Budill is voluntarily stepping down and will be replaced by current senior VP-level executive Matt Schnaars, NBCU said Wednesday.

”Matt Schnaars is a well-respected leader with the clear vision and right relationships across our industry to guide our team as we continue to grow our streaming footprint, build on new capabilities like FAST channels and continue our longstanding network partnerships,” said Matt Bond, chairman of Content Distribution for NBCUniversal, in a statement.

Separately, in a note to staff also sent over by NBCU, Bond added that Schnaars “has done an incredible job leading work with some of our key distribution partners, including Google, Apple, DirecTV, Verizon and Roku.”

Schnaar will continue to oversee the sales and marketing work across all of NBCUniversal’s TV and streaming distribution relationships, including all deals for the distribution of Peacock, FAST channels and its TV networks.

Budill joined NBCU a decade ago, after serving as executive VP of programming for erstwhile cable company Cablevision Systems.

“I also want to thank Mac Budill for his undeniable leadership over the past decade. His impact is felt throughout the distribution landscape, and we wish him the best on whatever he chooses to tackle next,” Bond added.

Certainly, these are complicated times for NBCU distribution executives, who must balance the needs of the company's declining linear networks and its floundering yet essential streaming service, Peacock, dynamics compounded by the complexities of Hulu, the JV that NBCU co-owns with Disney. ▪️