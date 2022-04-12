NBCU Promotes Erica Forstadt to Senior VP of Unscripted
By Daniel Frankel published
She'll oversee production of select documentary and lifestyle shows across the NBCU Television and Streaming portfolio
NBCUniversal has announced the promotion of Erica Forstadt to senior VP entertainment unscripted current production.
From this lofty perch, the five-year NBCU veteran will oversee "creative production" for "select documentary and lifestyle unscripted programming" across the NBCU TV and Streaming portfolio, a glorious kingdom that includes the NBC Television Network, cable channels Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids and USA Network, as well as streaming platform Peacock.
Forstadt, a former CBS, Sundance Channel and Oprah Winfrey Network denizen who previously toiled under the relatively simple header VP of current production, will report to Shari Levine, executive VP of entertainment unscripted current production.
“Erica is a master storyteller and has played an integral role in creating some of our most successful hit series” Levine said. “Her passion for producing high-quality television is unmatched, and we’re excited for her to lead the charge in this new capacity for our upcoming and existing unscripted programming.”
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
