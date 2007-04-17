NBCU Names Squar to Director of Brand Integration
By Ben Grossman
NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution on Tuesday named Ariana Squar director of brand integration.
In the newly-created role, she will try to marry the sales and creative sides to develop television and web integrations for the NBC U division’s properties.
Her background includes roles at Mark Burnett Productions and Carsey Werner Mandabach.
Squar reports to ad and media sales senior vice president Bo Argentino.
