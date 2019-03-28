NBCU Lifts Commerce Game With ‘Shop With Golf’

NBCUniversal is launching a new e-commerce platform based on content from its Golf Channel called Shop With Golf.

The venture lets audience interact with shows, personalities and players from Golf Channel as well as 30 brands including William Murray Golf and Venus Williams’ EleVen.

NBCU plans to expand this content based commerce platform across its portfolio of channels.

NBCU worked with Saturday Night Live alumnus Bill Murray and his five brothers on a video that introduces both William Murray Golf and Shop With Golf to viewers.

Shop with Golf is organized with a number of categories featuring shoppable videos. The content commerce space will become a new incremental revenue source, NBCUniversal said, and allow direct-to-consumer retailers to interact with a new audience.

Related: Golf’s Media Deals May Become Par for TV Sports

NBCU started with Golf Channel, which already has an extensive array of golf-related businesses. It recently launched Golf Pass in collaboration with star golfer Rory McIlroy. Golf Pass subscribers will get special discounts on Shop with Golf Brands.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCqSUEaGo-c[/embed]

“We’re taking the next step in reimagining the commercial experience by reimagining the commerce experience," said Josh Feldman, executive VP, head of marketing and advertising creative, NBCUniversal. "Our new Shop with Golf platform combines the power of premium content and digital commerce to create a first-of-its-kind opportunity.”

“On this platform, golf fans can engage with their favorite content and brands like never before, while companies can reach their consumers at scale and drive impact. Previously as elusive as a hole in one, marketers can now access the whole purchase funnel in one unbeatable environment,” Feldman said.

Golf Channel’s audience is among the most affluent in television, and NBCU says fans of the channel were looking for ways to connect with brands that match their lifestyle.

In addition to William Murray Golf and EleVen, featured brands on Shop with Golf include Linksoul, J. Lindeberg, Foray Golf, Criquet and Rhone.

“Golf is unique from many other popular televised sports because fans who watch also play,” said Mike McCarley, president, golf, NBC Sports. “Golf is a lifestyle and fans engage with the game in many ways from travel and instruction to equipment and clothing. Shop with Golf allows one-stop-shopping for high-quality but previously hard-to-find brands for all golfers. This announcement today adds another benefit to the GolfPass digital membership — special GolfPass member pricing and a better connection to the lifestyle of golf.”