NBC’s Dog does ratings trick
NBC’s original summer programming beat the repeats on CBS and ABC, as
well as the originals on Fox, Tuesday night across the key ratings categories.
NBC did it with Dog Eat Dog, Last Comic Standing and
Dateline.
Fox was second among adults 18-49 and 18-34 with American Juniors and
Keen Eddie.
ABC was third in the demos with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, Life with
Bonnie, According to Jim, Less than Perfect and NYPD
Blue.
CBS was second in households and fourth in the demos with JAG, The
Guardian and Judging Amy.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 4.9
rating/9 share, CBS 4.7/8, ABC 4.6/8 and Fox 4.0/7.
Adults 18-49: NBC 3.4/11, Fox 2.5/8, ABC 2.4/8 and CBS 1.5/5.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 3.2/5 (household) with
America’s Next Top Model, while The WB Television Network averaged a 2.3/4 with Gilmore
Girls and Smallville.
