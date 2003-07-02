NBC’s Dog does ratings trick

NBC’s original summer programming beat the repeats on CBS and ABC, as

well as the originals on Fox, Tuesday night across the key ratings categories.

NBC did it with Dog Eat Dog, Last Comic Standing and

Dateline.

Fox was second among adults 18-49 and 18-34 with American Juniors and

Keen Eddie.

ABC was third in the demos with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, Life with

Bonnie, According to Jim, Less than Perfect and NYPD

Blue.

CBS was second in households and fourth in the demos with JAG, The

Guardian and Judging Amy.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 4.9

rating/9 share, CBS 4.7/8, ABC 4.6/8 and Fox 4.0/7.

Adults 18-49: NBC 3.4/11, Fox 2.5/8, ABC 2.4/8 and CBS 1.5/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 3.2/5 (household) with

America’s Next Top Model, while The WB Television Network averaged a 2.3/4 with Gilmore

Girls and Smallville.