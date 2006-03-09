NBC Ups Wolf and Ahr
By Jim Benson
NBC Entertainment has promoted Mary Ann Wolf from manager to director of current series and elevated Meredith Ahr from manager to director of alternative programming and development.
Wolf reports to current Programs Senior VP Erin Gough Wehrenberg and Ahr reports to Craig Plestis, senior VP of alternative programming and development.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.