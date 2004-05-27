NBC Ups Program Researcher
Sumithra Barry has been named senior vice president of NBC West Coast program research.
Previously, Barry was director of program research for NBC Entertainment.
She joined NBC in April 2000 as a manager of program research. Prior to that, she was senior research analyst at the Disney Channel from February 1998 to April 2000.
