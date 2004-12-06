Trending

NBC U Ups Sales Execs

Sandra McKee, director of sales planning for NBC Universal Television Distribution, has been named vice president, sales planning and product management, acting as a liaison between content producers and sales executives for domestic syndicated product and worldwide distribution of current and library product across various TV platforms.

Sandy Perkins, director, domestic sales administration, has been named VP, sales administration, managing the distributor's TV series and film libraries for North America, Latin America, Australasia and Japan.