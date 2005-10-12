NBC U Ups Midwest Sales Exec
Kathleen Polett, director, Midwest sales, for NBC Universal Television Distribution, has been named VP.
Based in Chicago, Polett will head up sales at stations in a number of major markets whose group owners are based in the Midwest.
Polett's syndicated sample case includes Martha, Access Hollywood, Blind Date, The Jerry Springer Show, Maury and Starting Over.
