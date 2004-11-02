NBC U to Cancel Home Delivery
After only seven weeks on the air, NBC Universal already has given Home Delivery the ax, although it will continue to deliver a mix of new shows and repeats for now.
Original episodes of the show will run during November and February sweeps, and a mix of repeats and originals will air through the rest of the season.
“Everyone from the hosts through the entire production team at Home Delivery produced a very strong program that we are all very proud of. Unfortunately, the long-term economics of this show did not justify us moving forward,” said NBC Universal Domestic Television in a statement.
Last week, Home Delivery averaged a 1.1 rating/3 share in the metered markets, its weakest performance yet. That’s down 31% from its average lead-in and down 27% from its year-ago time period performance.
Nationally, the show is in a six-way tie for 87th place, with a 1.0 season-to-date average. Among the key adult demographics, Home Delivery averaged a 0.5 rating among adults 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. Home Delivery was developed by Universal Domestic Television and Tribune Broadcasting in a joint venture. NBC Universal took over the show when NBC closed on its purchase of Universal last spring.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.