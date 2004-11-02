NBC U to Cancel Home Delivery

After only seven weeks on the air, NBC Universal already has given Home Delivery the ax, although it will continue to deliver a mix of new shows and repeats for now.

Original episodes of the show will run during November and February sweeps, and a mix of repeats and originals will air through the rest of the season.



“Everyone from the hosts through the entire production team at Home Delivery produced a very strong program that we are all very proud of. Unfortunately, the long-term economics of this show did not justify us moving forward,” said NBC Universal Domestic Television in a statement.

Last week, Home Delivery averaged a 1.1 rating/3 share in the metered markets, its weakest performance yet. That’s down 31% from its average lead-in and down 27% from its year-ago time period performance.

Nationally, the show is in a six-way tie for 87th place, with a 1.0 season-to-date average. Among the key adult demographics, Home Delivery averaged a 0.5 rating among adults 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. Home Delivery was developed by Universal Domestic Television and Tribune Broadcasting in a joint venture. NBC Universal took over the show when NBC closed on its purchase of Universal last spring.