NBC Tells FCC It Will Sell L.A. Station Before Deal Closes Or Put It In Divestiture Trust

NBC says it will sell independent Spanish-language KWHY Los Angeles before closing on its joint venture with Comcast or put the station in a divestiture trust.

That news came in a filing at the FCC.

NBC had originally asked the FCC for a temporary, six month extension of its waiver of the FCC ownership rules to continue owning three stations in the market, but promised the FCC that within six months after closing the Comcast/NBCU deal it would either sell KWHY, one of its three stations there, or put it in a trust.

It has told the FCC it no longer needs the extra six months and will have either sold KWHY by then or put it in the trust.

An NBC spokesperson had no comment on the move, but a source said a buyer has not yet been lined up.

KWHY was the logical choice, the other stations are KNBC and Telemundo affiliate KVEA.