After announcing last week its plan to give Peacock exclusive TV rights to a pivotal late NFL regular-season clash and a post-season Wild Card matchup, NBC Sports has touted yet another exclusive live-football engagement for its subscription streaming service.

Peacock will share six Notre Dame football games with the NBC TV Network next fall, while also getting exclusive video rights to the Fighting Irish's Sept. 16 game against Central Michigan.

The move comes after NBCUniversal put Notre Dame's spring-practice scrimmage finale exclusively on Peacock last month.

NBCU's current deal calls for it to pay an average of $15 million per season to present all Notre Dame home football games, with the backloaded nature of the contract tallying current seasons at around $22 million. That deal is set to expire at the end of the 2024 college football season, and NBCU and Notre Dame are working on a renewal.

In the interim, Peacock will share some big Notre Dame home games with Peacock this season, including matchups with College Football Playoff contenders Ohio State and USC. (For the latter, the Fighting Irish will be trying to avenge a 38-24 drubbing at the hands of the Trojans last season, but Next TV isn't biased and didn't even really need to include this superfluous parenthetical.)

As for Peacock, more Saturday college football exclusives could be in the offing, with NBCU still yet to announce its first schedule of Saturday night primetime Big Ten games, part of the huge seven-year rights deal signed between the conference and NBCU and CBS/Paramount.

Here's NBCU's 2023 Notre Dame Football schedule: